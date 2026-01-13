Watch CBS News
LAPD detectives search for hit-and-run driver who crashed into parked food truck and injured woman

Detectives are seeking help from the public as they work to identify and locate the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a parked food truck in the Fairfax District in October last year before running from the scene on foot. 

In a news release, Los Angeles Police Department officers said that the crash happened on Pico Boulevard near Hayworth Avenue back on Oct. 4, 2025, when the driver of a white Nissan Pathfinder crashed into a parked food truck. 

"The impact caused one of the occupants of the food truck to be ejected onto the roadway," police said. The victim, only identified as a 50-year-old woman, suffered injuries that required hospitalization. 

Instead of stopping, the driver fled from the area on foot. She hasn't been identified or located since. 

As with all hit-and-run crashes resulting in injury in Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for anyone with information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. 

Police asked anyone who may know more to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0216. 

