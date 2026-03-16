Extreme heat warning issued as weather officials warn of historic temperatures across Southern California

An extreme heat warning has been issued across Southern California as weather officials warn of historic temperatures all week.

The significant heat wave is expected to peak on Tuesday and remain through Friday for most areas. There is a high risk for heat-related illnesses, including stroke and exhaustion.

"The heat event this week is forecast to be a historic March event, likely breaking many daily and even monthly temperature records," the National Weather Service says.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will go into effect on Monday for the valleys and the Inland Empire for the prolonged period of heat. An alert will go into effect for the deserts, mountains and coast on Tuesday. Meteorologist Amber Lee says temperatures will be between 20 and 35 degrees above average.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to climb into the 80s and mid 90s for all areas. By Tuesday and Wednesday, they will rise into the mid 90s to low 100s.

An NWS heat advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Monday and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. An extreme heat warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday as temperatures are forecasted to be between 96 and 104 degrees.

Weather officials are urging the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, limit outdoor activities and stay out of the sun.