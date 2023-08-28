Cooling centers open as extreme heat returns to Southern California

Summer may be winding down, but Mother Nature is turning up the heat across the region on Monday and Tuesday, with record-breaking temperatures possible in some areas.

Valley areas and lower mountain elevations will see triple-digit heat, with highs reaching about 10 degrees above normal.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, where temperatures could reach as high as 109 degrees, with overnight lows falling only into the 70s or 80s.

A less severe heat advisory will be in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, Palos Verdes Hills, coastal areas reaching into downtown Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway corridor. Temperatures in those areas could reach 105 degrees, with overnight cooling into the 60s and 70s.

In Orange County, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills and inland areas. Those areas are expected to see temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees.

"The city is preparing resources to help Angelenos stay safe during the heat expected this week," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted Sunday on social media. "Augmented cooling centers will open from 10am-9pm Monday and Tuesday. Reminder: our 73 LA Public Library's are designated cooling centers."

The following six cooling centers would be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday:

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.

Mid Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave.



Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd.

Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman Street



Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras Street



Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Avenue

Angelenos can also escape the heat at all Recreation and Park facilities and library branches during their normal business hours, Bass said. Many cooling places will also be open in San Bernardino County

Free climate stations will also be operating in Skid Row with designated areas for residents to stay cool. Urban Alchemy staff will offer cold beverages, seating and activities, she said. They are on Towne Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets), across the street from the ReFresh Spot and San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Bass added that the Mayor's Office of Public Safety was working to coordinate with the Emergency Management Department, Los Angeles police and fire departments, Recreation and Parks, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and other city Departments to ensure all departments are ready to respond to the heat wave.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors if possible in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles without air conditioning for any length of time, as death could occur in minutes when temperatures are this high.