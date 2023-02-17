Exposition Park: Empty, overturned SUV found with bullet holes in windshield
Officers responding to a traffic accident found an empty, overturned Chevy Tahoe with bullet holes in the windshield in Exposition Park early Friday morning.
A crash involving a dark-colored SUV was reported at 3:36 a.m. at the intersection of Figueroa Street and State Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.
Moments earlier there was a report of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Blvd. and Figueroa about a half-mile north of the crash location.
The SUV was found crashed between a tree and a pole and was unoccupied. At least three bullet holes were seen in the windshield.
Police were checking area hospitals for potential victims.
