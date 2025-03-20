Suspects allegedly use explosive device to break into ATM at Target in West Hills

Suspects allegedly use explosive device to break into ATM at Target in West Hills

Suspects allegedly use explosive device to break into ATM at Target in West Hills

Police are looking for two men who allegedly used an explosive device to burglarize an ATM inside a Target in West Hills Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department received calls around 11:25 p.m. that two men broke into a Target store on the 6600 block of Fallbrook Avenue. When officers arrived, the men had already fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department said two men allegedly used some sort of explosive device to break into an ATM inside a Target in West Hills. KCAL News

The LAPD said they used some sort of gas or explosive device to break into an ATM and took an undisclosed amount of money. The front glass doors of the store appeared to be severely damaged, and parts of the store were ransacked.

Around 4:58 a.m. the bomb squad was called to the scene for a "post blast investigation."

No arrests have been made the police are still trying to identify the men.