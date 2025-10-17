Ex-LAPD officer arrested for deadly 2015 shooting in Venice

The former Los Angeles Police Department officer who killed an unarmed man in Venice more than a decade ago was arrested at LAX on Thursday.

Former LAPD officer Clifford Proctor shot Brendon Glenn, 29, after a physical altercation near the Venice Beach Boardwalk on May 5, 2015. Proctor claimed Glenn attempted to reach for his partner's gun before he opened fire.

However, the LAPD's investigation into the deadly shooting determined that Glenn was on his stomach and pushing himself when Proctor shot him in the back, killing him. Proctor's partner told investigators that he didn't know why the officer opened fire, according to police.

Glenn's death sparked a series of protests in the city, with activists demanding criminal charges against Proctor.

LAPD Officer Clifford Proctor (pictured here on crutches) was the officer involved in a May 5, 2015, shooting that left an unarmed homeless man dead. CBS Los Angeles

A year later, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled the shooting unjustified. Then-LAPD Chief Charlie Beck recommended that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office criminally charge Proctor.

The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Glenn's family for $4 million in December 2016.

In March 2018, prosecutors declined to file charges despite the chief's recommendation. The DA's office released an 83-page report that ultimately claimed there was insufficient evidence to prove Proctor acted unlawfully.

"After an independent and thorough review of all the evidence in this case, we cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Proctor did not act within the law," then-District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

Beck disagreed with Lacey's decision and stood by his recommendation.

"I often make comment on officer-involved shootings, and when I see an officer-involved shooting that at initial review appears to be proper I say so," Beck said. "... And I also, in the rare cases when I see one that I think does not meet our standards or does not meet the legal standards, I will also say that."

The attorneys for Glenn's family stated that Lacey's successor, District Attorney George Gascón, hired a special prosecutor to reopen the investigation into his death. It resulted in a warrant being issued for Proctor's arrest on Oct. 17, 2024.

"Although 10 years have gone by, it feels like yesterday when the tragedy took place," the family's attorney V. James DeSimone wrote in a statement. "It feels like the 'pause' button has finally been released and the rest of this criminal process will play out for all to see."

The LAPD released a statement following Proctor's arrest, stating the former officer was arrested for a felony murder warrant.

"We will continue to support the justice system as this case proceeds and will work collaboratively with our law enforcement partners throughout the process," LAPD wrote.