Evacuations ordered as large brush fire burns in Banning

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are battling a nearly 30-acre brush fire in the Banning area. 

Dubbed the "Sunset Fire," the blaze was first reported at around 6:50 p.m. near Mesa Street and Gilman Street.

Riverside County firefighters say that the flames are "burning at a dangerous rate of speed," as they continued to battle the flame via both ground and air attack. 

As the firefight continued, authorities issued evacuation orders for people living:

  • south of Silver Star Drive, 
  • east of Sunset Avenue, 
  • north of Wilson Street,
  • west of 16th Street.

They also issued evacuation warnings for those living:

  • north of Wilson Street,
  • east of 16th Street,
  • south of Reppelier Road,
  • west of San Gorgonio Avenue. 
KCAL-News Staff
First published on July 27, 2023 / 8:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

