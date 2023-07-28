Evacuations ordered as large brush fire burns in Banning
Firefighters are battling a nearly 30-acre brush fire in the Banning area.
Dubbed the "Sunset Fire," the blaze was first reported at around 6:50 p.m. near Mesa Street and Gilman Street.
Riverside County firefighters say that the flames are "burning at a dangerous rate of speed," as they continued to battle the flame via both ground and air attack.
As the firefight continued, authorities issued evacuation orders for people living:
- south of Silver Star Drive,
- east of Sunset Avenue,
- north of Wilson Street,
- west of 16th Street.
They also issued evacuation warnings for those living:
- north of Wilson Street,
- east of 16th Street,
- south of Reppelier Road,
- west of San Gorgonio Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.