Evacuations ordered as large brush fire burns in Banning

Firefighters are battling a nearly 30-acre brush fire in the Banning area.

Dubbed the "Sunset Fire," the blaze was first reported at around 6:50 p.m. near Mesa Street and Gilman Street.

Riverside County firefighters say that the flames are "burning at a dangerous rate of speed," as they continued to battle the flame via both ground and air attack.

As the firefight continued, authorities issued evacuation orders for people living:

south of Silver Star Drive,

east of Sunset Avenue,

north of Wilson Street,

west of 16th Street.

They also issued evacuation warnings for those living:

north of Wilson Street,

east of 16th Street,

south of Reppelier Road,

west of San Gorgonio Avenue.

