Evacuation orders can happen at a moment's notice; here are things to remember to grab

Southern California is prone to different types of disasters from strong winds, earthquakes, floods and wildfires. Depending on the type of disaster and dangers, officials may issue evacuation orders

Evacuating during a disaster can be stressful and scary, but it doesn't have to be if you're ready.

Patty Madera, with the American Red Cross, says when preparing to evacuate, people should plan for about three days' worth of supplies.

Madera said some of the most important things you should make sure you have are documents, including passports, insurance information, medications, a first aid kit, a flashlight and extra batteries.

If you've been given one hour to evacuate:

"That really gives you a lot of time to prepare," Madera said. "If you already have your to-go kit, get that ready, have it in your vehicle, even having your vehicle out of your garage because the power can go out."

She said pack your car with non-perishable food and if you have a pet, get them and their food ready as well.

If you have a full hour or more, get the essentials first and if you have more time, you can get sentimental items like family pictures. Grab your family's favorite snacks and stuffed animals or toys. Know where you are going and how you're getting there.

If you've been given 30 minutes to evacuate:

"I think a lot of the essentials will be set in 30 minutes, so again right, making sure you have all the materials in your to-go kit, make sure that you grab your pets within those 30 minutes, make sure your family knows again where you're going, how you're getting there and where you are going to stay," Madera said.

If you only have five minutes to evacuate:

"Make sure you grab your tennis shoes next to your bed, your glasses, put them on, grab your pets and get the family out of the home safely," Madera said.

Madera said from personal experience, evacuating in such a short time can be overwhelming. She added that one thing to consider is grabbing your hamper with dirty clothes. It has the clothes you're going to need, like socks, underwear, shirts and pants.

If you have to evacuate immediately:

Madra said if you have to evacuate immediately, just grab your to-go kits and get out.

She said that's why it's important to have things packed up and ready to go, so if you are told to leave at a moment's notice, you can do it quickly.

"If you do have a to-go bag, grab it, but if you don't have the to-go bag, don't worry, just focus on getting your family out immediately," Madera said.