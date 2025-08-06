Watch CBS News
Local News

Etiwanda High School student critically injured by hit-and-run driver while riding bike to class

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A hit-and-run driver crashed into a high school student in the Inland Empire on Wednesday morning, leaving her with at least major injuries, according to police.

The Fontana Police Department confirmed that the crash occurred in the area of Cherry Avenue and Walnut Street near Etiwanda High School at 7:31 a.m., about an hour before the start of school. 

Police said a 17-year-old girl was riding her bike to school when the driver crashed into her. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities said the girl was in critical condition. She was transported to a local hospital.

No details regarding a suspect were revealed.

All roads in the vicinity of the scene were reopened by 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue