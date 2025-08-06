Etiwanda High School student critically injured by hit-and-run driver while riding bike to class

A hit-and-run driver crashed into a high school student in the Inland Empire on Wednesday morning, leaving her with at least major injuries, according to police.

The Fontana Police Department confirmed that the crash occurred in the area of Cherry Avenue and Walnut Street near Etiwanda High School at 7:31 a.m., about an hour before the start of school.

Police said a 17-year-old girl was riding her bike to school when the driver crashed into her. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities said the girl was in critical condition. She was transported to a local hospital.

No details regarding a suspect were revealed.

All roads in the vicinity of the scene were reopened by 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.