Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The search is on for a man who escaped from custody early Friday morning. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, a man in his 30s, reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.

The suspect is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. 

They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was in custody in the first place. 

A huge manhunt spanned around the area of San Vicente Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, where the West Hollywood Sheriff's station is located. 

Surveillance footage from a nearby gym on N. Robertson Boulevard showed the inmate, using the black shirt to cover his hands — which were still handcuffed — and a blue towel or rag to cover his head and face. He was also barefoot. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 8:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

