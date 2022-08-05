Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood

The search is on for a man who escaped from custody early Friday morning.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, a man in his 30s, reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.

The suspect is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was in custody in the first place.

A huge manhunt spanned around the area of San Vicente Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, where the West Hollywood Sheriff's station is located.

Surveillance footage from a nearby gym on N. Robertson Boulevard showed the inmate, using the black shirt to cover his hands — which were still handcuffed — and a blue towel or rag to cover his head and face. He was also barefoot.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.