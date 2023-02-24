Erratic storm patterns in Cajon Pass make it challenging for drivers

For drivers in the Cajon Pass Thursday every kind of weather condition from warm sunshine to blizzards was present as a powerful storm swept through Southern California.

Thursday morning was rainy in the city of San Bernardino. Around 1 p.m. there was little to no visibility during what drivers were calling white-out conditions.

"It was pretty scary coming down here because it's kind of wet and slick," said Trevas Dixon, who was driving through Cajon Pass at the time. "People need to slow down coming down the hill."

Some said they had to pull over at the gas station due to the weather and wait until they could see the roads better.

Caltrans poured a sand-salt mixture to treat the slick roads around 1:30 p.m. After that, the sunshine came in, but weather forecasters said that is not likely to last as more rain is expected.