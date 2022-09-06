Energy Emergency Alert 1 issued from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to conserve state power grid

The California Independent System Operator has issued an Energy Emergency Alert 1, in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures.

The alert by the manager of the state's power grid is a warning to utilities that all electricity resources are expected to be fully committed and some shortages are possible.

Residents are already being urged to cut their power use during those hours due to a previously declared Flex Alert, but Cal-ISO is calling on people to step up their conservation efforts further to avoid rolling blackouts.

"This is an extraordinary heat event we are experiencing, and the efforts by consumers to lean in and reduce their energy use after 4 p.m. are absolutely essential," said Elliot Mainzer, the California ISO's president and CEO.

"Over the last several days we have seen a positive impact on lowering demand because of everyone's help, but now we need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we've seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify," he added.

Southern California has seen temperatures soar above 100 degrees every day since last Wednesday, with little relief in sight until at least Friday.

Overnight lows are not offering much relief either, staying in the 70s and even in the low 80s in some of the hotter areas.

Monday's high temperatures reached 101 in downtown Los Angeles, 105 in Pasadena, 109 in North Hollywood and Santa Clarita, and 110 in Van Nuys and Lancaster.

In Orange County, Anaheim reached 98 degrees Monday and Fullerton reached 100.

The excessive heat warning has been extended until at least 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope and San Gabriel valleys, along with the inland coastal area, including downtown Los Angeles.

And the excessive heat warning has been extended until at least 8 p.m. Friday for Orange County coastal and inland areas, including valleys in San Bernardino and Riverside, and the Santa Ana mountains and foothills.

"A prolonged period of very hot conditions with minimal coastal clouds is expected through much of this week as high pressure aloft remains anchored over the West," according to the National Weather Service. "Triple- digit heat will be common for many valley and mountain locations with a very high risk of heat illness."

The last few days have seen record highs for specific dates in Long Beach, Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS urged. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

Forecasters also urged residents to be aware of the signs of heat stroke and to take precautions.

Cooling centers for Los Angeles County can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/heat/. Cooling centers for the city of Los Angeles can be found at emergency.lacity.org/la-responds/beat-heat, or by calling 311.