Endangered steelhead trout rescued from Topanga Creek after Palisades Fire

Nearly 300 endangered Southern California steelhead trout were rescued from Topanga Creek after the Palisades Fire, as winter storms bring the threat of sediment and ash flow suffocating the species in their water habitat.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and its partners recently worked to save the last known population of this species in the Santa Monica Mountains, the department said.

While the fish survived the Palisades Fire in the Topanga Canyon, upcoming storms pose the next big threat. On Jan. 23, crews headed out with nets and buckets to relocate them to a nearby fish hatchery, as the remaining population is thought to be as few as 400 to 500 trout.

Crews work to relocate the endangered Southern California steelhead trout from Topanga Creek after the Palisades Fire. California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The fish will be returned to their home waters, or another suitable creek in the area when it is safe, CDFW said. Most of the netted fish were no bigger than 12 inches in length.

"Southern California steelhead are critically endangered within the Santa Monica Mountains," CDFW Environmental Program Manager Kyle Evans said. "Topanga Creek is their only remaining population, when historically trout were found in streams across the Los Angeles area."

Staff with CDFW are also working to rescue and relocate animals impacted or displaced by the recent wildfires and are supporting and monitoring intake of injured wildlife to licensed wildlife rehabilitators.