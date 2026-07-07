Evacuation warnings issued as brush fire burns near Encino Reservoir

Evacuation warnings were issued on Tuesday as a brush fire burned near the Encino Reservoir.

The fire was reported at approximately 12:10 p.m. in the 4500 block of Encino Avenue, where Los Angeles Fire Department crews said that they arrived to find about a half-acre of light brush burning.

They had initially said that forward progress was stopped within 30 minutes of arrival, but a short time later, they said that an evacuation warning was activated near the Encino Reservoir as the fire continued to burn.

"People surrounding the Encino Reservoir should prepare to evacuate should conditions worsen," firefighters said. "Be aware of your surroundings and monitor the situation closely."

At 2:16 p.m., LAFD crews said that they had stopped the forward progress of the fire after it burned about five acres.

They said that department air operations would remain in the area for several hours as they worked to mop up the scene and reach 100% containment.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was called to the scene for some electrical wires that were down after the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the investigation was not immediately noted.