Encino chain-reaction crash on 101 Freeway leaves 1 dead

A series of catastrophic crashes on the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Encino early Saturday morning left a man dead, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the initial collision was reported at 1:56 a.m. near White Oak Avenue.

Video obtained by CBS LA from RMG News showed a vehicle that appeared to be disabled in the leftmost lane of the northbound 101, with two people standing outside of it. Eventually, a vehicle crashed into the back of that disabled vehicle.

In all, five vehicles were involved in a series of collisions.

A person, identified only as a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's not yet confirmed whether the deceased man was one of the people standing outside of the initial vehicle, and it's not yet clear why that vehicle was disabled.

Sgt. Leon Hines with the CHP told CBS LA that anyone involved in a highway crash should attempt to move their vehicle onto the right shoulder of the roadway. If the vehicle is disabled and unable to move, they should remain seated inside with their seat belts on.

According to a Caltrans Sigalert, all northbound lanes of the 101 remained blocked as of 8 a.m., causing delays of up to 30 minutes. It's not yet clear when the lanes will reopen.

No additional details were immediately made available.