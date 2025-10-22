Group of bears spotted in trees of Encino neighborhood

A group of bears was spotted relaxing in the trees above a neighborhood in Encino on Wednesday afternoon, drawing a small crowd of onlookers.

The bears were first spotted at around noon near Ashley Oaks Drive, close to Balboa and Ventura boulevards.

A few of the bears spotted in the trees above Encino on Wednesday. CBS LA

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to the scene after the bears were first spotted.

SkyCal was overhead as the four bears moved around in the trees later in the afternoon.

There were no reports of direct interaction with any of the residents in the area and DFW said that none of the bears needed to be tranquilized or removed from the area.