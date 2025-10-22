Watch CBS News
Local News

Group of bears spotted in trees of Encino neighborhood

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

A group of bears was spotted relaxing in the trees above a neighborhood in Encino on Wednesday afternoon, drawing a small crowd of onlookers. 

The bears were first spotted at around noon near Ashley Oaks Drive, close to Balboa and Ventura boulevards. 

screenshot-2025-10-22-163222.png
A few of the bears spotted in the trees above Encino on Wednesday. CBS LA

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to the scene after the bears were first spotted. 

SkyCal was overhead as the four bears moved around in the trees later in the afternoon. 

There were no reports of direct interaction with any of the residents in the area and DFW said that none of the bears needed to be tranquilized or removed from the area. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue