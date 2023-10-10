Employee wounded during shooting outside of West Hollywood nightclub

Watch CBS News
An employee was shot outside of a West Hollywood nightclub early Monday morning during a dispute, authorities said. 

According to deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station, the shooting happened at around 12:50 a.m. at Apt 200 nightclub, located at 7746 Santa Monica Boulevard. 

Investigators say that at some point during the evening, the employee and suspect, both men, got into a dispute outside of the club. 

After leaving, the suspect returned with a gun and allegedly shot the employee. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in stable condition. 

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault. No further information was provided on their identity. 

