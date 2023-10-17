Employee stabbed outside Jack in the Box in Winnetka

An employee at a Jack in the Box in the Winnetka area was stabbed by a man outside the fast-food restaurant while he was on break Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened around 2:20 a.m. at a Jack in the Box in the 6800 block of De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The wounded employee was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

The victim reportedly was with another employee during a break outside the business when the suspect demanded to enter the location, but was denied access. The suspect then stabbed the victim and ran away, police said.

The suspect was described as a man about 35 years old, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, police said. The man, believed to be a transient, wore dark clothing and carried a backpack.

Anyone with information on the attack was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.