Employee killed during apparent armed robbery in Downtown Los Angeles

Man shot and killed during robbery in Downtown Los Angeles business

Los Angeles police found a man lying inside a Downtown Los Angeles business Friday morning after an apparent robbery.

The robbery happened just before 8:40 a.m. in the 900 block of East Pico Boulevard. The person who reported the robbery said multiple men ran into the business with guns drawn.

When officers arrived at the packing business, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died.

The Los Angeles Police Department does not have a description of the suspects.