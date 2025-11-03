Emergency Food Drive | CBS LA Cares

CBS LA Cares is partnering with local food banks for a one-day emergency food drive to help those in need. As the government shutdown continues, funding for CalFresh and SNAP benefits could be at risk of being cut. This will impact more than a million people throughout Southern California.

To help keep food on the table for many, CBS LA and local food banks are hosting a food drive on Thursday, Nov. 6th. Below, you will find participating partners, ways to help, and a list of the items they need most.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and its network of partner agencies are already facing sustained high need following the pandemic and recent cuts to SNAP and Medicaid. Additional demand will stretch resources further.

In 2024, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distributed 130 million pounds of food and grocery products, representing a 12% increase from 2023.

If the shutdown impacts you or you need food assistance for any reason, click on this link to find resources near you or call 211.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has two locations accepting non-perishable food items from 7 am- 4:30 pm on Thursday, Nov. 6:

1743 East 41st Street, Los Angeles

2300 Pellissier Place, City of Industry

Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County works to envision an Orange County where all have access to food and nutritional security. According to the nonprofit, 310,000 residents of Orange County rely on CalFresh and SNAP.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County does not accept food donations from the general public. However, many of their partners and pantries do. Please visit the group's donation page to find a location near you that accepts donation.

Click on this link to find a list of preferred donation items.

Find Help Near You

CBS LA has compiled a list of helpful links for those who are facing food insecurity. Click on this link to find your nearest food bank.