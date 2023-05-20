Elysian Park jogger searches for Good Samaritan that saved his life

Elysian Park is only a few blocks from Glen Phillip's home, so it's a good place to take a run and that's exactly what he was doing the morning of April 7.

"I remember getting dressed, going out for the run and the next thing I knew I woke up in the hospital," said Phillips.

Phillips suffered a heart attack on the trail. He found out later that someone called 911 after seeing him crouched down near the ground.

"He walked on by," the jogger said. "Something — a little voice — told him to turn around and come back to check on me."

Phillips was able to meet that Good Samaritan but now he's trying to find the other person who stopped and actually performed CPR on him. Doctors said that quick action was what likely saved his life.

"I just want to meet him personally and thank him personally," said Phillips. "My kids want to thank him because, without him, I know I may not be here."

Phillips put up signs in the exact spot where he collapsed, hoping the person that saved him might be a regular runner on the trail.

The father and runner said he's a bit apprehensive when he goes to Elysian Park. He checks his heart rate more than he used to. His doctors said that what happened to him could have happened to anyone which is why he's calling on everyone to learn CPR.

If you have any information about the man who saved Phillip's life, let us know here.