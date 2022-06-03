Elon Musk offers endorsement for Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso via Twitter

Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso has received another A-list endorsement, this time from billionaire business mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

On Friday, Musk tweeted his endorsement for Caruso to his 96.4 million followers in a short thread of tweets which began with, "Los Angeles is fortunate to have someone like Rick Caruso running for mayor. He's awesome."

He followed it up with, "It is rare for me to endorse political candidates. My political leanings are moderate, so neither fully Republican nor Democrat, which I am confident is the case for most Americans. Executive competence is super underrated in politics – we should care about that a lot more!"

Caruso has now received a number of endorsement from prominent figures in both the business and entertainment realms, including Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Scooter Braun, Wolfgang Puck, Clarence Avant and Evan Spiegel.

In May, former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan -- the last Republican to hold the position -- also offered his endorsement for Caruso's campaign.

He's also received endorsement from a trio of Mayoral candidates who have since withdrawn, L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, businessman Ramit Varma and businesswoman Jessica Lall.

Caruso is one of nine remaining candidates for the position heading into the June 7 primary election, joining Congresswoman Karen Bass, City Councilman Kevin de León, businessman Craig Greiwe, Echo Park neighborhood councilman Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, local business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson, lawyer Andrew Kim, community activist Gina Viola and Mel Wilson, former Metro board official and real estate agent.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote during the primary election, they win outright. Otherwise, the top two vote getters advance to the general election in November.