LA Councilman Buscaino drops out of mayoral race, endorses Caruso

By Madeline Spear

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino dropped out of the race for mayor of Los Angeles Thursday and has endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso.

The former LAPD officer said he and Caruso "agree on the playbook to solve the city's pressing issues." 

"Today's decision did not come easy, but the future of Los Angeles is my priority. Together, we will make Los Angeles cleaner and safer for all," Buscaino said.

Following the announcement, Caruso, who previously led the Los Angeles Police Commission, said "I'm honored to have his endorsement and look forward to his counsel on issues like homelessness and criminal justice."

Ballots have been sent out for the election and voting ends on June 7.

