Snoop Dogg endorses Rick Caruso for LA mayor

Rapper Snoop Dogg on Tuesday appeared to endorse billionaire real estate mogul Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

In a video provided by Caruso's campaign, Snoop Dogg appears to endorse Caruso while speaking over a video call during a campaign event.

"You got my support, like Michael Harris was telling you, we are part of whatever you are part of as far as bringing love to the community being there still, and keeping people there that were part of the community," Snoop Dogg tells Caruso in the video.

Rapper Snoop Dogg giving his endorsement to candidate Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race. May 17, 2022. (The Rick Caruso campaign)

The mayoral race has narrowed in recent days, with L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer dropping out Tuesday morning, and L.A. City Councilor Joe Buscaino dropping out last week.

Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass are the two front runners in the race, according to recent polls.

Feuer endorsed Bass after ending his run Tuesday, while Buscaino has endorsed Caruso.

All the candidates are vying to replace L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has served as mayor since 2013, but cannot run again due to term limits. Last summer, President Joe Biden nominated Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India. However, his nomination has not been confirmed by the Senate due to sexual misconduct allegations against one of his former aides.

The statewide primary election is June 7. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, they win outright. Otherwise, the top two vote getters advance to the general election in November.

The primary ballot -- sent out before Buscaino and Feuer ended their campaigns -- includes Buscaino, Feuer, Caruso, Bass, Councilman Kevin de León, activist Gina Viola, real estate agent Mel Wilson, business executive Craig Greiwe, social justice advocate Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, lawyer Andrew Kim, entrepreneur Ramit Varma and business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson.