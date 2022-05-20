Rick Caruso endorsed by former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan

Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate and real estate development billionaire Rick Caruso recently announced an endorsement from former Mayor Richard Riordan.

Riordan, 92, is the last Republican Mayor of L.A., serving from 1993 to 2001.

"I am so pleased to share that Mayor Richard Riordan and his wife Elizabeth Gregory Riordan have offered their support for my candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles," Caruso said in a statement released to the public. "Mayor Riordan is both a role model and an inspiration. I am grateful to have his and Elizabeth's support. Mayor Richard Riordan's legacy motivates me as I campaign across this city every day."

Like Caruso, Riordan is also a billionaire who at the time of his campaign spent nearly $6 million of his own money, according to The Los Angeles Times. Caruso has reportedly spent around $30 million thus far.

Caruso's public release further detailed Riordan's time as Mayor, indicating that he was "reelected by an overwhelming margin" with "more than 60 percent of the voters supporting his efforts to improve public safety, create quality jobs and reform Los Angeles' public schools."

Riordan also acted as California Secretary for Education from 2003 to 2005 under then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Additionally, he is credited with creating a series of educational programs, including LEARN, L.A.'s BEST (Better Educated Students for Tomorrow), Rx for Reading and Recreational Reading Mini-Grant Program.

Caruso has also received endorsements from L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who recently withdrew his name from the race, and hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, amongst others.

A recent poll from UC Berkeley detailed that Caruso and U.S. Representative Karen Bass lead the polls, ahead of the other 10 candidates also in the race.

The winner will replace current Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has served since 2013 and is ineligible due to term limits.

The statewide primary election is June 7. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, they win outright. Otherwise, the top two vote getters advance to the general election in November.

Prior to several candidates announcing their withdrawal from candidacy, the primary ballot included Caruso, Bass, Buscaino (withdrawn), City Councilmember Kevin de León, City Attorney Mike Feuer (withdrawn), business executive Craig Greiwe, Echo Park neighborhood councilman Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson, lawyer Andrew Kim, entrepreneur Ramit Varma, activist Gina Viola and former Metro board member and real estate agent Mel Wilson.