Ramit Varma drops out of Los Angeles Mayoral Race; Endorses Rick Caruso

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Just a little over two weeks remain until the primary election on June 7, and the race for Mayor of Los Angeles has gotten a little less crowded, after businessman Ramit Varma announced his withdrawal Monday. 

Varma, best known for co-founding the online tutoring company Revolution Prep, announced his candidacy in Oct. 2021, when he rented out LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.

Prior to the announcement, Varma was one of the 10 remaining candidates eligible to run. 

However, his withdrawal brought the field down to nine overall, including leading forces Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso, whom Varma offered his endorsement. 

"Although Rick and I have very different backgrounds and experiences, I found that we are united by a common purpose," Varma said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "We both want Los Angeles to be a city that is safe, affordable and clean. A city that our children and decades to come can be proud of."

Varma is now the third qualified candidate to withdraw from the race, following suit from City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who also endorsed Caruso, and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who offered his endorsement for Bass.

Caruso recently earned endorsements from both former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan and legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg, amongst others. 

Candidates still remaining in the race on the primary ballot include Caruso, Bass, City Councilmember Kevin de León, business executive Craig Greiwe, Echo Park neighborhood councilman Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson, lawyer Andrew Kim, activist Gina Viola and former Metro board member and real estate agent Mel Wilson.

