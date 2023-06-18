Elevated fire danger likely across Antelope Valley due to gusty winds, low humidity

An upper level trough of low pressure will be moving through California, resulting in a deepening of the marine layer, gusty winds, and low humidity for parts of the Southland.

The conditions through Tuesday are expected to bring elevated fire danger across the Antelope Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard.

The NWS says winds gusting between 25 to 40 mph will be likely during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday and Monday. The strongest winds are expected to be in the Antelope Valley where isolated gusts could reach 50 mph.

Forecasters say humidity levels will also be elevated across much of the region through Monday.

"The combination of gusty onshore winds and low humidities across the Antelope Valley will bring an increased threat of grass fire activity [Sunday] through Tuesday," the NWS said in an alert.

Temperatures will remain below normal this week.

