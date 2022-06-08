Election Day: Who will be the next LA County Sheriff?

The polls on Election Day just closed, leaving five candidates vying for the position of Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They are:

Sheriff Alex Villanueva:

Sheriff Villanueva, the incumbent, was elected in 2018 as the 33rd Sheriff of L.A. County. He was with the department for almost 35 years prior to being elected.

Cecil Rhambo:

Cecil Rhambo has been in law enforcement for 33 years, serving with the Sheriff's Department and most recently as the Chief of Airport Police at LAX.

Eric Strong:

Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Eric Strong began his career with the Compton Police Department in 1993 and has spent the last 11 years with LASD.

Eli Vera:

Eli Vera has spent his entire 34-year career in law enforcement with the Sheriff's Department. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Division Chief. Prior to joining the department, Vera enlisted with the Marine Corps and served as a Presidential Honor Guard.

Robert Luna:

Robert Luna grew up in unincorporated East Los Angeles. He started his career in law enforcement at the Long Beach Police Department as a reserve officer in 1985 and was appointed chief in 2014, in a career that spanned 36 years at the department.