El Tráfico matchup expected to set MLS attendance record at Rose Bowl for 4th of July matchup

A record-breaking crowd is expected to fill the stands for the next edition of "El Tráfico," Los Angeles's biggest soccer matchup as the Galaxy face off against LAFC.

SOLD OUT - LA Galaxy announce a sellout for our Fourth of July Home Match against LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium.





While this will be the second meeting of the crosstown rivals, the setting and circumstances are a bit different, as the teams are set to clash at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena as part of a massive Fourth of July celebration. The first matchup was a part of the U.S. Open Cup on May 23, a 2-0 Galaxy win.

"The 20th edition across all competitions of El Tráfico between the LA Galaxy and LAFC is expected to break the all-time MLS attendance record," said a press release from the Galaxy, who estimated that more than 80,000 fans would fill the stands ahead of the 5:30 p.m. game time.

The previous MLS attendance record was set on March 5, 2022, when the Galaxy faced Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

Expect a record-breaking crowd tomorrow at Rose Bowl Stadium. Beat the traffic with Metro Los Angeles.



Take the A Line to Memorial Park

Turn right, walk .4 miles to the free shuttle from Parsons

Shuttle begins at 1:30 PM & will runs 90 minutes after match

Thus far this season, LAFC has followed up their first ever MLS title with a solid campaign, currently tied for second place in the Western Conference with a 9-5-5 record and 32 points.

It's been an entirely different season for the Galaxy, who are currently just two points from the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference, sitting in 13th place with a 3-7-9 record.

Following the game, fans will be treated to one of the Southland's most spectacular fireworks shows for the Fourth of July.