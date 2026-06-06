Allegedly armed suspect surrenders to LAPD officers after pursuit

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of an allegedly armed suspect when they suddenly surrendered in an El Sereno neighborhood.

SkyCal was overhead when the suspect pulled over near Dorchester Avenue and Norwich Avenue, promptly exited the car with their hands raised and lay down on a driveway in the area.

As officers still watched, without approaching due to the possibility that the suspect was armed with a gun, the homeowner came out onto their porch and appeared to be shouting at the suspect.

At around 9:30 p.m., a team of officers moved in behind a shield and placed the suspect in handcuffs.

It's unclear exactly what began the pursuit.