2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after fire at El Sereno apartment building, LA firefighters say

Four people were hospitalized, including two children, after a fire broke out at an apartment building in El Sereno on Sunday night.

The blaze was reported at around 8:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of E. Dobbs Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found the parking garage of a three-story apartment building on fire. They said that the top two floors of the building were occupied by residents, and that the bottom floor was all designated as parking.

Video from the scene showed that flames appeared to have extended to the two floors above.

It took just under 40 minutes for 48 firefighters to extinguish the fire, crews said.

Four females were taken to nearby hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Firefighters said they were aged 2, 11, 24 and 40.

"Cause of fire is unknown and under investigation by LAFD Arson investigators," LAFD officials said.

No further information was provided as the investigation got underway on Sunday night.