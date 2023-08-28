El Segundo rejoices return of Little League World Series champions

The boys of the El Segundo all-star team returned home as champions after a dramatic walk-off home run in the Little League World Series cemented their legacy in the history books.

"Historic and monumental," said manager Danny Boehle. "The memories these kids will have, as well as with their coaches, will last a lifetime... They just think they won a baseball game and everyone is celebrating for them. But at the end of the day, they'll understand and we'll be in the books forever and no one could ever take that away from us."

The El Segundo ball players were in a back-and-forth game with their opponents, the all-stars of the Curacao-based Pabao Little League, with the latter hammering in a grand slam homer an inning before 12-year-old Louis Lappe stepped up to the plate.

"It's been a whirlwind, excitement, emotions and everything," said El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyle. "It was surreal being there — once in a lifetime."

With the two teams tied up at five runs a piece, the 6-foot-1-inch ball player stared down a pitch barrelling down the middle of the plate. He smashed it out of the park with his teammates emptying the dugout to celebrate their World Series win.

"It's not easy," said Boehle. "It's a hard journey. A lot of hard work and to see it all payoff and all the kids celebrating is pretty darn special."

When the team returned to the small suburb of Los Angeles County, they were welcomed home with a parade and City Hall decorated for the World Champions.

"This is huge," said Jackie Mitchener. "El Segundo is a small town. To get our name on the map is amazing."

Boyle said he's proud of the team's win and equally impressed with the way they've handled themselves under pressure.

"Dedication, persistence and positive attitude," the mayor said. "I mean these kids have a positive attitude. The sportsman that they exhibit is unreal and you see every time they're on-camera [and] when they're off-camera. Incredible positive attitude."