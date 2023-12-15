El Segundo High School placed on lockdown for "potential safety threat"

El Segundo High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning for a possible report of a weapon being brought to the campus, officials said.

The school in the 600 block of Main Street was ordered on lockdown about 8:50 a.m. "due to a potential safety threat," according to a statement from the El Segundo Unified School District.

The threat was received through an anonymous tip to the district office after a community member reported overhearing students talking about bringing a weapon to school, the statement said.

"Upon receiving the report, El Segundo Unified School District administration immediately contacted the El Segundo Police Department, which recommended a lockdown and closure of the high school," said school officials.

Students were released in an orderly fashion from the school and law enforcement will be conducting a full sweep of the campus.

"The situation also led to the cancellation of a Winter Sing event in the Performing Arts Center at the high school, where Richmond Street School students were set to perform," the statement said.

Police officers are onsite, and an investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call the El Segundo Police Department at 310-524-2200.