El Segundo firefighters gather with community to remember heroes of 9/11

Local firefighters and members of the community are expected to gather in El Segundo to remember the heroes of 9/11.

The event at Fire Station 1 in El Segundo was expected to include a breakfast for members of the community, while remembering the sacrifices of those who rushed in to help after the terrorist attacks.

"It is very important to know that history, to know that people actually made the ultimate sacrifice, which is tragic," said Battalion Chief Casey Snow. "At the same time, it shows the resolve of our Country and our service that we provide for each and every community throughout the nation."

The firefighters are expected to cook pancakes that have been donated. The event starts around 9 a.m. Sunday. It is free of charge to attendees.