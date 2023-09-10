Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

El Segundo firefighters gather with community to remember heroes of 9/11

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters hold 9/11 memorial breakfast to pay tribute to heroes
Firefighters hold 9/11 memorial breakfast to pay tribute to heroes 01:35

Local firefighters and members of the community are expected to gather in El Segundo to remember the heroes of 9/11.

The event at Fire Station 1 in El Segundo was expected to include a breakfast for members of the community, while remembering the sacrifices of those who rushed in to help after the terrorist attacks. 

"It is very important to know that history, to know that people actually made the ultimate sacrifice, which is tragic," said Battalion Chief Casey Snow. "At the same time, it shows the resolve of our Country and our service that we provide for each and every community throughout the nation."

The firefighters are expected to cook pancakes that have been donated. The event starts around 9 a.m. Sunday. It is free of charge to attendees. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 9:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.