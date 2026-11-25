Rare sightings of yellow-bellied sea snakes and olive ridley sea turtles are being reported in Southern California and scientists believe the appearances are linked to unusually warm El Niño waters bringing the species further north.

Natural History Museum Curator of Herpetology, Greg Pauly, believes there will be even more sea turtle sightings, as several nesting sites have been discovered.

"I think it's really a game changer for the way we think of sea turtles on the West Coast," Pauly said.

In September, two separate olive ridley nests were discovered on Orange County beaches, and Pauly said that this month nests turned up in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

The first sighting was at Seal Beach, and days later, eggs turned up at Huntington Beach, hundreds of miles north of the turtle's usual nesting grounds on the southern end of Baja California.

Biologists carefully collected over 200 olive ridley sea turtle eggs and transferred them to the Aquarium of the Pacific. USFWS

"The temps where their normal nesting sites may exist may be a little bit too high, being a super strong El Niño," Chad Steffen, a certified marine naturalist, said earlier. "There's a lot of really, really warm water down there, down in Mexico."

September's high tides and strong surf prompted biologists to collect the eggs and transfer them to the Long Beach aquarium, where the sea turtle hatchlings were cared for and later released back into the ocean.

"These are the first nesting events that have ever been documented in California," Pauly said.

He said to keep an eye out for little olive ridley ping-pong ball-shaped eggs, while other marine experts said to watch for sea turtle tracks in the sand. "Now's really the time when we expect them to be showing up," Pauly said.

Sea turtles aren't the only rare visitors to Southern California. The tropical yellow-bellied sea snakes are rarely seen in the area, but so far, two have washed up on Orange County beaches this year. The first was reported in September on the beach in Crystal Cove, and the second was seen Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach.

"They're really great at swimming because they've got this whole fin-like body," Pauly said.

He advised not to pick up the snake if another is spotted on shore. Instead, take photos and videos and alert a lifeguard.

Steffen said the snakes are venomous but aren't aggressive or inclined to bite. The last time a yellow-bellied sea snake turned up on an Orange County beach was in 2018 and the first time was in 1972, at San Clemente.

"There is an increased chance of these sea snakes showing up in the next couple of days," Pauly said.