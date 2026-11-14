Long Beach Aquarium releases sea turtle hatchlings into the ocean after relocation

The Aquarium of the Pacific says it's released successful sea turtle hatchlings from the eggs recovered off the Southern California coast in September, which it called the "first-ever confirmed instance of natural sea turtle nesting on the U.S. West Coast."

During a news conference on Saturday, aquarium officials said the eggs were kept in incubators under sand in a "secure, temperature and humidity-controlled room" inside the Molina Animal Care Center after they were collected from Seal Beach and Huntington Beach.

"We're pleased that some sea turtle eggs were viable and have not only already successfully hatched, but the hatchlings have also made their journey across the sand to the ocean," said Dr. Lance Adams, Aquarium of the Pacific director of veterinary services.

The eggs were collected on Sept. 25 due to the incoming threat from Tropical Storm Rachel, as high surf was expected in the area of the olive ridley sea turtle nests.

Aquarium officials are still perplexed as to why the sea turtles chose Southern California beaches as nesting sites. Biologists agree that, no matter the particular reason, it could indicate an " important historical change that could have long-term implications for the species."

"Whether the reason for the nests in Southern California was because of our weather patterns, or a simple anomaly, this is an important conservation story," said Jeff Flocken, Aquarium of the Pacific president and CEO. "Species that change and adapt are the ones that survive."

Officials said a third nest was found on Nov. 1, this time in Ventura County. They say there could be additional nests, or turtles preparing to nest, in the region in the near future.

"The public should be on the lookout for sea turtle tracks in the sand," the aquarium said.

Nest sightings can be reported here.

The hatchlings released into the ocean on Saturday have a "formidable journey" ahead, officials said. After reaching the water, they'll swim for days until they reach deeper waters.

"Sea turtle hatchlings have a very low survival rate in the wild: it is estimated that only one in one thousand olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings reach adulthood," officials said.