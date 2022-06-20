El Monte city facilities closed Monday to mourn fallen officers

As the El Monte community continues to reel in the wake of a tragic double shooting that left two police officers dead, all city facilities were expected to remain closed Monday to allow time for mourning.

El Monte City Hall and all public facilities were closed as counselors were provided for employees who were struggling to cope with the stark reality.

When announcing the closure Friday, City Manager Alma Martinez said, "My employees are grieving the loss of two officers who were part of our El Monte family."

"As we all cope with this tragedy, we are making counseling services available to all our staff and providing them with the support they need. This is the time for our Council, staff, and community to be united, support one another and grow closer together as we heal," she continued.

On-site counselors working with Managed Health Network were provided at a range of different locations to provide grief counseling. Those locations included:

Aquatics Center (8 a.m - 11 a.m.)

Public Works Yard (8 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

City Hall West (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

City Hall East (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

Employees were also provided lunch at the outdoor patio of El Monte Police Department.

The community of El Monte gathered for a candlelight vigil in front of the city's civic center, where a massive memorial of flowers, candles and offerings were placed by mourners throughout the week.

"It's unfortunate it takes tragedy to bring the community together," El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said during the event. "However, I am grateful that we are here to mourn the lives of these two brave men."

Corporal Michael Paredes, 42, and Officer Joseph Santana, 31, were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon while investigating a reported stabbing at Siesta Inn Motel, when they were ambushed by the suspect, 35-year-old Justin Flores.

As he exited the motel, Flores was also met by gunfire and died at the scene.

Both officers were rushed to LAC + USC Medical Center where they later died.