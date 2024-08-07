El Camino College paves road for truck drivers with training program

Aspiring truck drivers are getting hands-on experience behind the wheel of a big rig, thanks to a 10-week program through El Camino College in Torrance.

The Truck Driving Training Program comes as truckers are in high demand, and ends with program coordinators going to the Department of Motor Vehicles with students, providing trucks so that they can get their Class A Commercial Driver's License.

El Camino College employees told KCAL Wednesday that many of the students in the program are getting a second chance at a new and exciting career and life path.

"We have a lot of students that are formerly incarcerated or have other diverse backgrounds and we are able to support them by giving them the training and skills they need," said Veronica Mendoza, the program coordinator. "Connecting them to funding assistance that's available."

The program costs $6,000 but students can apply for financial help.

"I was going through homelessness, so they gave me a waiver so I'd be able to take the class," said Austin Gonzales, a student. "So I didn't have to come out of pocket or pay anything."