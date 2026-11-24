A red tag went up at an Echo Park home today, marking the structure "Unsafe" after a wall supporting an entryway staircase collapsed. While no one was injured, it startled neighbors and left a mess in the roadway.

Los Angeles City Fire Department Captain Branden Silverman said crews responded to a debris flow in the 2200 block of Sunset Boulevard and discovered the home's retaining wall had crumbled to the ground.

An Echo Park home is red-tagged after its retaining wall collapsed Tuesday morning. CBS LA

Neighbor Katherine Geren-Elias said she was in her home when she felt a rumble. "Well, after the earthquake a few days ago that woke us up at 3 a.m., we were a little nervous," she said. "We thought it was another earthquake."

Silverman confirmed the home was vacant when the incident happened. "We did a search for any kind of people in the area that may have been impacted and nobody was injured during this incident, fortunately," he said.

Echo Park home's retaining wall collapsed. CBS LA

Geren-Elias said she was concerned about the hillside's integrity as she lives up the road," Will our house crumble down?" She said.

She said firefighters told them there is nothing to worry about. Crews will work to remove debris and dirt from the hillside that is blocking the roadway. "No other buildings in the area have been impacted at this point," Silverman said.

The Department of Building and Safety has not yet provided a reason for the collapse. Geren-Elias said the house had been on the market for quite some time.