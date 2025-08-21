Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson investigation underway after vacant Echo Park church catches fire

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Vacant church catches fire in Echo Park, prompting arson investigation
Vacant church catches fire in Echo Park, prompting arson investigation 01:26

An arson investigation is underway after a vacant church in Echo Park caught fire early Thursday morning. 

The blaze was reported at around 7 a.m. inside of the Echo Park United Methodist Church, located in the 1200 block of N. Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department

It took nearly four dozen firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, which they said started inside of a closet in the boarded-up two-story church. 

With SkyCal overhead, crews both on the roof of the building and on the ground outside could be seen with some white smoke billowing out of the church. 

Crews said damage to the church was minimal, but they contacted Los Angeles police for an arson investigation to determine what sparked the blaze. 

No injuries were reported. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue