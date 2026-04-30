Los Angeles County officials offer fire survivors possible penalty cancellation on property taxes

Thursday is the deadline for property owners in the Eaton and Palisades burn zones to pay their property taxes, but as many survivors continue to face challenges, Los Angeles County officials are offering a penalty cancellation for some of those fees.

Entire neighborhoods are still recovering from the devastation left behind by the Eaton Fire. Even as many families are still displaced and rebuilding, there's a new urgency about the deadline for property taxes.

The LA County Treasurer and Tax Collector is reminding residents impacted by both the Eaton and Palisades fires that the deadline to make payments is Thursday.

County officials say property owners who cannot pay on time due to wildfire damage should submit a Penalty Cancellation Request starting May 1.

Under state law, the Treasurer has limited authority but can waive penalties and interest in certain cases, including wildfire damage.

Homeowners will need their Assessor's Identification Number and must note that their property was fire-impacted when submitting the request.

Officials say each case will be reviewed individually, and relief could allow some residents to delay payments for years, potentially until 2030, without penalties.

Even if homeowners receive late notices, officials stress that does not mean relief has been denied.

Governor Gavin Newsom weighed in on the issue, posting on X, "Let's be clear: LA fire survivors who lost their homes shouldn't have to pay property taxes based on the value of a property that no longer exists."

He says his office is urging county officials to provide clarity and allow impacted homeowners to defer payments without penalty.