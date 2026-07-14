Eaton Fire survivors rebuilding efforts in Altadena hampered by sweltering heat

The ongoing rebuilding efforts in Altadena continued Tuesday, as Eaton Fire survivors persisted through the sweltering heat still lingering over Southern California.

With the weather came additional challenges, but residents and construction crews found unique ways to beat the heat, like Mike Curran, who recently moved back onto his childhood property after it was destroyed last January. He had a stock tank filled with cold water installed behind his RV, providing a brief escape.

"That's delightful. Otherwise, I'd bake," Curran said. "I'd have a heat stroke here."

Without electricity, he bought a solar panel, which still isn't enough to give him air conditioning. After the fire, which burned so many trees that once blanketed the neighborhood, he says it feels hotter than ever.

"Sometimes I find myself forgetful or just, even just getting dressed, sometimes takes longer than it should," Curran said.

Construction workers dealt with the triple-digit temperatures, hoping to get as much done as possible ahead of the next rainy season.

"Being on the roof, hot day. No shade, no nothing," said Miguel Chavez.

Homeowners like Mark Lansdown, who's helping restore his midcentury modern historic neighborhood, said pausing construction isn't always an option.

"As we get into summer, well, it's hot, it's getting hotter. You feel for the guys," Lansdown said. "Roofing is tough when it's hot."

For all, each day is one step closer to coming home and bringing Altadena back.