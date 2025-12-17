Eaton and Palisades fire victims eligible for free tickets to Rose Parade

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is providing more than 1,000 tickets for the upcoming Rose Parade to Eaton and Palisades fire victims.

It is also offering 10,000 tickets to the annual Floatfest, which allows residents affected by the wildfires to view the floats up close. They will also provide a limited number of tickets to the Rose Bowl Game, Equestfest, Bandfest and Decorating Places to survivors.

"As our neighbors continue the hard work of recovery, we want to offer moments of joy, connection and celebration during the New Year's festivities," said Mark Leavens, President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. "These tickets are a small but heartfelt gesture of support and solidarity."

The Eaton Fire became the second-most destructive fire in California history, destroying 9,418 buildings. The Palisades Fire is the third most destructive fire in state history, with 6,837 structures destroyed.

The two fires killed 31 people, 19 in the Altadena area and 12 in the Pacific Palisades area.

The tickets will be distributed through local community organizations.

"As our community rebuilds, we remain committed to lifting up the stories of resilience and offering spaces where families and neighbors can gather, reflect and celebrate," said Leavens.