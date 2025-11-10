Watch CBS News
Several lanes on eastbound 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley closed after deadly crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Chelsea Hylton

Several lanes on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley are closed after a deadly crash on Monday morning. 

The freeway is closed between Etiwanda Avenue and Country Village Road/Mission Boulevard. Traffic is beginning to back up to the 15 Freeway. CBS LA issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute. 

It is unclear what led up to the crash or when the lanes will be cleared. 

CBS LA recommends drivers use the eastbound 10 Freeway, eastbound 91 Freeway, or Van Buren as alternate routes. 

