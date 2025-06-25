Eastbound 10 Freeway lanes blocked in West Los Angeles after fuel spill

A diesel fuel spillage on the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles on Wednesday caused traffic to stop during the morning commuting hours, according to Caltrans.

A SigAlert was issued at about 7:53 a.m. near the Robertson Boulevard exit in the Palms neighborhood of L.A.

A fuel spill on the eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway caused stop traffic on the morning of Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The three right lanes were blocked as of 8:46 a.m. as crews worked to clean up the fuel spillage. Caltrans urged travelers to take an alternate route. Those routes include Venice and Santa Monica boulevards.

Officials expected the closure to last about another hour as of 8:30 a.m. Caltrans indicated that traffic backed up as far as South Western Avenue.

It's not yet clear how the spillage occurred or if any injuries were reported.