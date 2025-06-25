Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound 10 Freeway lanes blocked in West Los Angeles after fuel spill

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A diesel fuel spillage on the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles on Wednesday caused traffic to stop during the morning commuting hours, according to Caltrans.

A SigAlert was issued at about 7:53 a.m. near the Robertson Boulevard exit in the Palms neighborhood of L.A. 

snapshot-46.jpg
A fuel spill on the eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway caused stop traffic on the morning of Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The three right lanes were blocked as of 8:46 a.m. as crews worked to clean up the fuel spillage. Caltrans urged travelers to take an alternate route. Those routes include Venice and Santa Monica boulevards.

Officials expected the closure to last about another hour as of 8:30 a.m. Caltrans indicated that traffic backed up as far as South Western Avenue.

It's not yet clear how the spillage occurred or if any injuries were reported.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.