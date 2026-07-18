Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with successful PIT maneuver on Orange County freeway

A pursuit with an alleged stolen vehicle suspect came to an end after authorities performed a successful PIT maneuver on an Orange County freeway on Saturday evening.

California Highway Patrol officers told CBS LA that the chase began with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in East Los Angeles, but that they took over the incident as it continued to head south along freeways.

With SkyCal overhead, the suspect could be seen swerving on Santa Ana surface streets at a slow rate of speed as nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles followed close behind.

At around 8:05 p.m., a CHP officer performed a successful PIT maneuver on the southbound 55 Freeway, causing the suspect's vehicle to spin 180 degrees. The suspect then exited the vehicle with their hands up and surrendered.

Several lanes of the freeway were expected to be closed for some time as authorities worked to clear the scene.

No further information was provided as the investigation continued.

LA County deputies initially told CBS LA that the pursuit began as a possible incident involving a DUI driver, but later said that it was actually a stolen vehicle suspect. They didn't say where or when the car was taken.