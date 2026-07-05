3 wounded in East Los Angeles shooting; LA County deputies searching for gunman

At least three people were wounded in a shooting in East Los Angeles on Sunday night.

It happened at around 9:40 p.m. near the 5000 block of Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators told CBS LA.

They said that three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds near the spot of the original call, and a fourth person with injuries was found several blocks away near Amalia Avenue and Sixth Street, but they did not say if they had also been shot.

LASD officials said that all of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals. None of the victims' conditions was immediately noted.

Aerial footage showed several areas near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Leonard Avenue as LASD detectives surveyed the scene. The shooting appeared to have happened near La Poblana Market #1.

There was no information available on a suspect or motive.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LASD detectives at 323-890-5500.