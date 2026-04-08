East Los Angeles police pursuit ends with crash on 5 Freeway off-ramp

Police officers were involved in a standoff with a suspect wanted on allegations of an unspecified felony after the driver crashed on a freeway offramp in East Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The incident began at 9:48 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Towne Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As of 10:10 a.m., circumstances around the incident were unclear, but aerial footage showed a heavily damaged black sedan with what appeared to be bullet holes on the front and rear windshields. It's unclear who, if anyone, fired their weapons.

Police officers were involved in a standoff with a suspect wanted on allegations of an unspecified felony after the driver crashed on a freeway offramp in East Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. CBS LA

A person appeared to stick their hands out of the passenger window as police had their guns drawn. It's not yet clear if any other people were inside the vehicle.

No additional details were immediately made available.