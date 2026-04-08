Watch CBS News
Local News

East Los Angeles police pursuit ends with crash on 5 Freeway off-ramp

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Police officers were involved in a standoff with a suspect wanted on allegations of an unspecified felony after the driver crashed on a freeway offramp in East Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The incident began at 9:48 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Towne Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As of 10:10 a.m., circumstances around the incident were unclear, but aerial footage showed a heavily damaged black sedan with what appeared to be bullet holes on the front and rear windshields. It's unclear who, if anyone, fired their weapons.

4-8-more-1.png
Police officers were involved in a standoff with a suspect wanted on allegations of an unspecified felony after the driver crashed on a freeway offramp in East Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. CBS LA

A person appeared to stick their hands out of the passenger window as police had their guns drawn. It's not yet clear if any other people were inside the vehicle.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue