34-year-old man fatally shot in East Los Angeles

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

A homicide investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man was found fatally shot in East Los Angeles. 

It happened on Thursday at around 10:20 p.m. near the 1500 block of S. Sunol Drive and Dunham Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Investigators arrived and found the victim, who has been identified by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner as Alejandro Guzman, dead at the scene. 

There was no information available on a suspect or motive in the incident. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

