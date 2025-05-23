34-year-old man fatally shot in East Los Angeles

A homicide investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man was found fatally shot in East Los Angeles.

It happened on Thursday at around 10:20 p.m. near the 1500 block of S. Sunol Drive and Dunham Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators arrived and found the victim, who has been identified by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner as Alejandro Guzman, dead at the scene.

There was no information available on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.