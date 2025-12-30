Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 3 hospitalized after East Los Angeles shooting

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a shooting in East Los Angeles on Tuesday night. 

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. near S. Arizona Avenue and Telegraph Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the scene upon learning of shots being fired and found several shooting victims. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. They have not yet been identified. 

Deputies said that two suspects fled from the area on foot and have not been located.

As their investigation got underway, California Highway Patrol officers closed the Eastern Avenue offramp of the 5 Freeway to all traffic. 

