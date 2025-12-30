1 dead, 3 hospitalized after East Los Angeles shooting

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a shooting in East Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. near S. Arizona Avenue and Telegraph Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the scene upon learning of shots being fired and found several shooting victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. They have not yet been identified.

Deputies said that two suspects fled from the area on foot and have not been located.

As their investigation got underway, California Highway Patrol officers closed the Eastern Avenue offramp of the 5 Freeway to all traffic.